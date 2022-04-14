Osinachi’s husband should be jailed for life - Uche Jombo

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Adding her voice to the call that Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late singer must be imprisoned for his role in her death, she is of the opinion that he should be jailed for life.



Osinachi’s husband has been arrested by FCT police command for the alleged murder of the ‘Ekwueme’ singer.



However, he has since denied the allegations, claiming that the singer died from health complications.



As Nigerians continue to debate about Osinachi’s death, more revelations keep coming out.



Recently, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, had disclosed that Nwachukwu was secretly married to another woman.

Reacting, Uche Jombo who seems overwhelmed by the recent development, wondered how a man meant to protect his wife could be that way.



She hoped that Osinachi gets justice and her husband locked up for life for his crimes.



Her tweet read: “The more I read and hear the sadder her death becomes. Osinachi’s story keep getting worse; how can a man do this to someone he was supposed to love and protect?



“I hope he will be locked up for life. She deserves justice! He was her greatest life enemy in disguise.”



