Oswald’s story should teach politicians, celebrities how to use social media – Londona

Nine-year-old Oswald received an iPad from Prof. Jane Naana Opoku

Media personality, Londona has opined that politicians and celebrities can and should take notes from Oswald's issue and learn how they can adequately use their social media.

Speaking on Happy FM's Showbiz Xtra, he noted that many of these renowned people with social media presence tend to use their pages for irrelevant things; however, the little boy has made a smart move, and that is something they should all learn from.



"The big people who use their social media for insulting others and doing foolish things should now note the proper use of social media and stop fooling because it is becoming too much to handle.



When you look at the people who do that, you can tell it is depression. Those ladies you see insulting each other, talking about their boyfriends cheating on them, revealing people's secrets, and all of that should learn from this boy's smart move," he said.

"Professor Jane Naana even gifted him an iPad and promised to visit the school, and all of that has brought the school some glory. The boy didn't think this will happen, and neither did the person who posted, but people watch what you do on social media. People may not like or comment, but they read and observe, so these renowned people need to stop fooling on social media", he further advised.



Oswald is a nine-year-old student of Christ Ambassadors International School inside Dansoman who wrote a letter to his mother listing what he would like her to get for him and his favourite teacher for 'our day'. The boy stated in an interview that his mom is usually a busy person and forgets when he makes such requests; hence he decided to pen it all down this time.



The letter, which was posted by his mother's colleague from work, went viral on Twitter, and many brands came through to help make the boy's wishes come to pass. Celebrities like Kidi, Dope Nation, and important personalities like Prof. Jane Naana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, among others, also passed through to give him gifts.