Otabil flaunts wife they mark 35th wedding anniversary

Otabil Wife2.png Rev. Mensah Otabil and his wife, Joy Otabil

Wed, 24 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otabil, wife celebrate love amidst the rise in celebrity divorce in the country

Rev. Otabil re-affirms love for his wife

Otabil and his wife have four kids together

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, (ICGC) Rev. Mensah Otabil has shared lovey-dovey pictures of himself and his wife, Joy Otabil on social media as they mark 35-years of marriage.

The couple was captured in a beautiful white outfit while gazing at each other in a picture uploaded to Rev. Otabil’s Facebook page today November 24, 2021.

In celebration of the anniversary, the renowned man of God sent these lovely words to his wife;

“Happy Marriage Anniversary to my dear Joy, I love you.”

It can be recalled that Lady Joy Otabil and her husband got married sometime in 1986.

They have been blessed with four children namely; Sompa, Nhyira, Baaba Aseda, and an only son, Yoofi.

Watch the pictures below







