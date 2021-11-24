Otabil, wife celebrate 35 years of marriage

Pastor Mensah Otabil and Lady Pastor Joy

The Otabil’s share picture to mark their wedding anniversary

Pastor expresses love in social media post



Otabil shares why doesn’t share pulpit with wife



On Tuesday, November 23, Pastor Mensah Otabil and Lady Joy Otabil celebrated their 35th marriage anniversary.



The founder of International Central Gospel Church and his wife shared a beautiful picture of themselves wearing an all-white attire on social media.



In a short message shared by the clergyman on Instagram, he captioned “Happy Marriage Anniversary to my dear Joy, I love you”.



At the beginning of the year when church services were put on hold, most ministries turned to the internet to minister to their congregation. In one of those services, Pastor Mensah Otabil in a sermon appreciated his wife and explained why she was not seen sharing his pulpit as other preachers do.