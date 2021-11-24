Otabil, wife celebrate 35 years of marriage

The Otabil’s share picture to mark their wedding anniversary
Pastor expresses love in social media post
Otabil shares why doesn’t share pulpit with wife
On Tuesday, November 23, Pastor Mensah Otabil and Lady Joy Otabil celebrated their 35th marriage anniversary.
The founder of International Central Gospel Church and his wife shared a beautiful picture of themselves wearing an all-white attire on social media.
In a short message shared by the clergyman on Instagram, he captioned “Happy Marriage Anniversary to my dear Joy, I love you”.
At the beginning of the year when church services were put on hold, most ministries turned to the internet to minister to their congregation. In one of those services, Pastor Mensah Otabil in a sermon appreciated his wife and explained why she was not seen sharing his pulpit as other preachers do.
Sourcing from myinfo.com.gh, the clergyman praised his wife and shared what a loving and supporting partner Lady Pastor Joy was.
“She’s just an extraordinary worker, hardworking, results-oriented and pushes to get results and she carries a lot of burdens very quietly in the church but gets things done”, he praised Mrs Joy Otabil.
Distinctly, he affirmed in a statement that, whereas Lady Pastor Joy Otabil plays a major part in the church and waste no time in helping to run the ICGC entire machinery.
“My wife just likes to work”, he answered, adding: “Believe you me; I beg her not to work because she gets up in the morning, she’s working. If there’s no work, she’ll work to create the work,” Dr Otabil said.
- Ag. NYA CEO advocates for change in name of 'Women’s Commissioner' portfolio
- UEW to run a programme for 200,000 untrained private school teachers
- 'HTU’s Art and Design Faculty becoming what we dreamed of' – VC
- ATU introduces ultramodern laboratories to aid teaching and learning
- Green Ghana Agenda: ATU plant trees at new campus
- Read all related articles