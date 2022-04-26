Ottawa Kwami: From Ghana to the streets of Paris

International model, Ottawa Kwami

Ghanaian international model Ottawa Kwami has been walking the runways of some of the world's biggest fashion houses during this year's fashion week. Ottawa Kwami is an up-and-coming international model who has worked and continues to work with some of the world's prestigious fashion brands. Ottawa Kwami was signed to Ghanaian Men-Only Modelling Agency Yafan Models after they discovered him in 2017.

He was born Gabriel Agbolo Kwami Efoe as a young man and studied computer programming before being discovered as a model. Ottawa made his exclusive worldwide debut on the international fashion scene by being one of the models for the late Virgil Abloh when he became the first Black Creative Director to head the men's division at Louis Vuitton.



After his debut with Virgil, Ottawa has gone on to work and has since been featured in campaigns for Fendi Bottega Veneta, OFF-WHITE, Thom Browne, and Jil Sander, to name a few. This article seeks to update you all about the shows, catalogues and campaigns Ottawa Kwami has been involved in 2022.



Ottawa Kwami has been part of the following fashion events in 2022;



1. Coperni Coperni F/W 22 Show



2. Heliot Emil F/W 22 Show Various Shows (Shows)



3. Balmain F/W 22 Show Balmain (Shows)

4. Off-White F/W 22 Show Off-White (Shows)



5. GCDS F/W 22 Show GCDS (Shows)



6. Diesel F/W 22 Show by Glenn Martens Diesel (Shows)



7. Stefan Cooke F/W 22 Men's Show Various Shows (Shows)



8. Robyn Lynch F/W 22 Men's Show Various Shows (Shows)



9. Labrum London F/W 22 Show Various Shows (Shows)

10. Ahluwalia F/W 22 Show Ahluwalia (Shows)



11. Marc O'Polo Marc O'Polo S/S 2022 CAMPAIGN



12. ARKET S/S 22 Arket (Advertising)



13. Kenzo F/W 22 Show Kenzo (Shows)



14. Hermès Hermès F/W 22 Men's Show



15. Louis Vuitton F/W 22 Men's Show Louis Vuitton (Shows)

16. Lukhanyo Mdingi F/W 22 Presentation



17. Etro F/W 22 Men's Show Etro (Shows)



18. Tod's F/W 22 Men's Lookbook Tod's (Lookbook/Catalog)



19. Philipp Plein F/W 22 Men's Show Philipp Plein (Shows)



20. Fendi F/W 22 Men's Show Fendi (Shows)



21. Alyx F/W 22 Show Alyx (Shows)

22. URBAN Massimo Dutti (Lookbook/Catalog)



23. RISE AND SHINE Browns Fashion (Lookbook/Catalog)



Ottawa Kwami has a bright future ahead of him in the fashion industry, and we cannot wait to see the exploits he makes in the fall of this year as we enter another round of fashion shows.



As a Ghanaian, Ottawa Kwami deserves all the support he needs to get to the top. We can only wish him well in all he's doing, and we can’t wait to see him take over the world.