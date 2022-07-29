5
Menu
Entertainment

Our 'Mafia Gang' is stronger than any political party in Ghana - Afia Schwar, Diamond Appiah declare

Diamond Afia Wd.jpeg Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwarzenegger

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah, who are both members of the Mafia Gang, have opened up about the influence they have in the country that makes them even stronger than the ruling government, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They also claim that not even the largest opposition political party, the National Democratic Party (NDC), can match up to them.

The entertainers made this declaration after a third member of the 'notorious' mafia gang, actress Tracey Boakye, grabbed a husband for herself on July 28.

According to the two, they have proven naysayers wrong, especially those who have leveled false allegations against them.

"This is the Mafia gang. We are representing. The Mafia Gang. The biggest Gang," Afia added: "We are stronger than the political party that is in power...we are stronger than the opposition party too."

Diamond, who couldn't hold back her laughter, had this to say: "It will pain you...we are even stronger than East Legon Executive Club."

Actress Tracey Boakye and husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, made headlines this week with the announcement of the marriage bands and the activities leading up to their big day.

A host of Ghana celebrities, especially Kumawood actors, graced Tracey's marriage ceremony, which took place in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: