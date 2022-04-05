Our awards are designed to showcase new acts - Kwabena Kwabena

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian highlife artiste, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, has asserted that awards in Ghana are designed for up-and-coming artistes.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, he cited veteran musician, Kojo Antwi as an example saying, should he release a song, he wouldn't be envisioned to file for a nomination.



“Our awards are designed to showcase or to shine up-and-coming artistes. The reason why I am saying that is, imagine a legend like Kojo Antwi releasing a song today. Do you expect him to go and pick a nomination form and present it?” he said.



Furthermore, he lamented that the award schemes in Ghana have lost their credibility and relevance to be recognized for what they truly stand for.

He disclosed that was his reason for backing off from award schemes in Ghana because he cherishes his works.



“There are so many things that we don't have the will to effect those changes. I cherish my work. I think it will be better if I keep my work.



“My problem is, the thing (awards schemes) has lost its value, why am I saying that? The thing that we do has so many negative things to be said about it. Artistes don't even want to attend, people who have won awards don't want to attend,” he added.



Kwabena Kwabena’s statement rides on the back of Abeiku Santana’s rant that called some artistes unrefined for failing to attend the 3Music awards.



“Any artiste that was nominated and was duly informed and refused to honour the invitation, shame on you. You are so so so uncultured, you are uncivilized. That's what I want to tell you,” he said on his ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ show.



