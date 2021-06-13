Our fathers died the same week, stop saying we’ve used them for ‘sika duro’ - Keche goes wild

Ghanaian music duo, Keche

Ghanaian music duo, Keche has expressed dissatisfaction over the commentaries passed following the demise of their fathers.

Keche Andrew and Joshua sadly lost their fathers in the same week.



While they are mourning their fathers, some social media users have alleged that they used them for rituals.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix at the nominees’ party for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA, the duo cautioned people on their utterances.



Joshua revealed his dad died on Monday, unfortunately, his colleague Andrew also lost his father on Sunday.



The duo denied using their fathers for rituals.

According to them, their families are sad over the unsubstantiated comments from people so they should desist from it.



Keche Andrew added that they are good at what they do—and they do not have to use their fathers for rituals before they become successful.



Watch the full interview below



