‘Our juices were flowing’ - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments with Samini

Popular International Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson, has recounted an instance where she and Samini were extremely aroused on set during a video shoot.



Stephanie said they were both caught up in a tight chemistry during the kissing and smooching scenes.



She said in one of the scenes where Samini laid on top of her, she felt his boner and she on the other hand was dripping wet.



One can recall that in August 2017, Stephanie Benson released a steamy hot music video where she and Samini were caught in some sexually explicit scenes on set.

Titled ‘One more’, the much-talked-about video, sparked confusion on social media with people lambasting for being extremely sensual on set despite being married.



But touching on her experience, Stephanie described her moments with Samini as unforgettable.



According to Stephanie, it took a lot of discipline to control themselves on set.



“People were complaining but I was enjoying kissing the man. Samini’s penis works perfectly fine and I can attest to that. He was very hard when he laid on me on set and I felt it. Both of us were aroused. We were extremely aroused. The juices were flowing for both parties,” she stated.



Watch the video below



