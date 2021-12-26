‘Our leaders are selfish’ - Kwaisey Pee

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwasi Poku Addae

Ghanaian highlife musician Kwasi Poku Addae, better known by the stage name Kwaisey Pee, has descended on Ghanaians for their selfish deeds.

According to the ‘media odor hitmaker he’s a British citizen and can be fed by the British government anytime he goes broke.



“As I sit here I’m a citizen of Ghana and British so if I’m to go hungry I can pick my other passport and leave the hungry town and even ask the British government to feed me “



Comparing the western governance to Ghana’s while speaking with Agyemang Prempeh on Power Entertainment on Power979fm, he said;

“In Ghana, the government wouldn’t want to feed me .. how many people are fed by the government of Ghana. In Ghana, the government knows that people are living in poverty but how many people has he decided to help but when you go to Europe or even in the USA or any part of the western world if you don’t have a job they make sure you are been catered for, the government sorts your bills and kids school fees so everything you need whiles you don’t have a job the government takes care of it but Ghana which government would want to carter for that. They even want yours”



He further explains that we leave in a continent full of selfish governments though the county is rich.



“We leave in a continent or planet where we have everything but we are struggling because the leaders are not putting things in place. You see the fact is we are selfish period” he stressed.