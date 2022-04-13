0
Menu
Entertainment

Our music industry doesn’t idolise legends enough – Stonebwoy

42444874 Stonebwoy

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has said the country is not doing enough to celebrate artistes who have helped shaped Ghana’s music industry.

The legend made the comments on the celebration of the birthday of hip-life grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone.

“Legend, Happy birthday, GrandPapa! Do you think our industry idolizes legends enough?” the danchall artiste probed in a tweet on Monday, 11 April 2022.

He added: “I don’t think so”.



Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang