Our music was popular but we didn’t earn enough to build a house – Akatakyie

Veteran Ghanaian musicians Prince Kwabena Budu and Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere, known in the music industry as Akatakyie, have disclosed that their songs were popular in their heydays, but they didn’t earn enough money.

According to the duo, they made just enough money to feed themselves, but the money could not build a house for them.



They attributed their inability to reap more money to poor managerial skills from their management team.



Speaking in an interview with DJ Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM’s Y’adwumanie show, they said, “we didn’t acquire enough money to construct a house out of music, but when we tell people, they don’t believe us because our music is popular…and this was due to our terrible management; therefore we are now our own managers.”



When they were asked why their songs are centred on the theme of love, the Akatakyie brothers replied that “we love Ghanaian ladies, and men cannot live without them.”

Prince Kwabena Budu Asumaning, also known as Kobby Culture, and Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asumaning, also known as King Pharoah, added that their first song, titled GHANA MMAA, demonstrates their love for Ghanaian ladies.



Touching on their music career, Akatakyie stated that they have seven albums and received their first award in 2000.



The two brothers disclosed that they are not leaving the music industry but that they are taking a break to save money and will be back with a lot of songs that Ghanaians will love, as well as a new brand.