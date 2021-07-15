Our unity should be our priority – Zapp Mallet tells creative industry

Veteran Ghanaian record producer, Zapp Mallet

Veteran Ghanaian recording engineer and record producer, Emmanuel Mallet popularly known as Zapp Mallet says he has observed the disunity in the creative arts industry that keeps swelling by day and has cautioned that if left unchecked, could spell the downfall of the industry.

According to him, before the industry seeks help from the government or any other organization, creatives must first fix their attitude toward each other.



He told Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series, “We need to attend to ourselves. The industry is too fragmented. We need to put the industry together. I have this situation where usually we tend to badmouth people a lot in this industry.

"That is why I keep saying, if we are going to fix the country and we are not going to fix our attitude, we are going to mess up the country when it is fixed. This is because among ourselves we are killing ourselves as musicians and creative arts people. We are too fragmented. So, I think we ourselves need to unite and defragment”.



Zapp Mallet is one of the pioneers of the popular hiplife music genre which started way back in the early 1990s. He is also recognized as the only recording engineer to have won the Ghana Music Awards three consecutive times; 1999, 2000, 2001.