Our used sanitary pads are being harvested on campus - Nursing trainees cry

Female trainees at the Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College have opened up about the strange behaviour of some people who sneak into their campus to harvest their used sanitary pads.

The situation has gone on for years due to the lack of security on campus.



For this reason, they have called on authorities to immediately construct a fence wall to help curb the activity of these miscreants.



Speaking to United Television, a mistress at the Training College disclosed that they have no idea what their stain pads are being used for. They now live in fear and panic on campus.



"Intruders walk in and out of the school. They pick things that are needed by the students. They even come for their used sanitary pads from the bins, this is why we need a fence wall. We have no idea of what they do with the pads from our ladies," she lamented.



Also commenting on the matter, a student of the Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College highlighted the plight of female students.

"We have animals coming here to destroy our items and also, people from outside enter our school to pick used sanitary pads which is very bad. We are pleading with the government to give us a fence wall and build more facilities," she said.



Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



