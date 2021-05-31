Overcoming Masturbation: How Uncle Ebo Whyte recited Bible verses to control a stubborn public erection

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Motivational speaker, playwright and poet Uncle Ebo Whyte has opened up about his struggles with masturbation and how at one time, he had a stubborn erection that refused to abate despite the tongues he was chanting.

The celebrated playwright said he had to resort to memory verses on holiness and chastity before “Kojo Manu” calmed down.



Read the full story on his battle with masturbation and how to win



From last week I have been inundated with people asking how to break the addiction of masturbation. I’d like to share my story, again. It might help someone.



As a young man in my 20’s, I was into masturbation. Heavily.



Yes, I was a Christian and a leader in the ministry but still struggled with this. I confessed to my fellow leaders and was rebuked. Interestingly after the meeting, some of the other leaders came to confess to me that they were guilty of the same.



I then embarked on a personal retreat at the beach, to wrestle with God until I hear from Him. But after about 30 minutes I had a strong urge to go to church, it was a Sunday. I did and the sermon was for me, from Romans 7. It taught me that I wasn’t a pervert. With that knowledge, somehow I was able to move away from masturbation.

Fast forward I started courting my wife and we determined to go to the altar in holiness but we weren’t quite holy. We were ‘petting’. I knew what we were doing wasn’t honouring God. So I went on a one week fast and stayed away from my wife to be.



At the end of the fast, filled with anointing I went to visit her but as I approached her house ‘Kojo Mensah’ started to respond. I was getting an erection! I broke into tongues but the harder I prayed the harder the erection got.



I cried to God: “How do I stop living in sexual sin?” God directed me to wield the sword of the Spirit – recite memory verses on Holiness and purity and as I did, the erection dissipated. And we were able to stay off each other until we went to the altar.



God’s word is the sword of the spirit that’s why David said: “Your word I have hidden in my, That I might not sin against You ” (Ps 119 vrs 11).



Dear Christian trying to quit sexual sin:



1. Understand that the body and spirit are at war.

2. Memorize scriptures on purity and holiness and recite when the need arises.



3. Take one day at a time; celebrate the victories but if you fail, tomorrow is another day.



4. Hold yourself accountable to someone and confess your sin to him/her



Finally, remember at certain levels of addiction, willing yourself to quit doesn’t make you stop. It’s warfare.