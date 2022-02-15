Overview of nominees list for the fifth edition of 3Music Awards

Logo of the 3Music Awards

Source: GNA

The road to recognising thriving musicians at the fifth edition of the 3Music Awards has commenced with the unveiling of nominees in Accra.

The glamorous "Artiste of the Year'' category has the likes of Black Sherif, Mr Drew, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, D Black, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and gospel artiste Celestine Donkor vying for the envious crown.



Kidi, who won Artiste of the Year for the last edition, would face stiff competition from the likes of Black Sherif and Mr Drew who have had a stellar outing in their early career.



The "Woman of the Year" category has the likes of Adina, Amarae, Wendy Shay, Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Adina, Mona4Real, Celestine Donkor and Sefa nominated for the prestigious award.



Eno Barony who won the Rapper of the Year at the last edition would be looking to maintain her crown with the likes of Amerado, Lyrical Joe, Medikal, Joey B, Joe Kay, Strongman and Sarkodie nominated in this year's category.



Black Sherif's "First and Second Sermon" have been nominated for Hiphop Song of the Year likewise Jay Bhad's "Condemn" which featured a host of other "Asakaa" Boys.



Other nominees in the Hiphop Song of the Year include Kweku Darlington's "Sika Aba Fie", Joey B's "Akobam", Kofi Jamar's "Ekorso", Wendy Shay's "Heat" and Sarkodie's Rollies and Cigars have all been nominated for the category.



Nominations for artistes who made a massive breakthrough in the music industry under the year of review include Kwame Yogot, Kweku Darlington, Mona4Real, Malcom Nuna, Nanky, Black Sherif, Abochi, and Scottevanszb.



The main awards night is set for March 26, 2022.



Full List of Nominees:



Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year



Camidoh – Available ft Eugy



D black – Enjoyment Minister ft Quamina MP & Stonebwoy



Darkovibes – Je M’apelle feat. Davido



Fameye – Praise



Kuami Eugene – Dollar on you



King Promise – Slow down



Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy



Mr. Drew – Mood



S3fa E choke ft Mr. Drew



Stonebwoy & Davido – Activate



Album of the Year (Technical award)



Amaarae – The Angel You Don’t Know



D Black – Loyalty



Joe Mettle – The Experience



Kidi – The Golden Boy



Mzvee – Inveencible



Omar Sterling – Same Earth Different Worlds



Pappy Kojo – Logos II



Sarkodie- No Pressure



Artiste of the Year



Black Sherif



Celestine Donkor



D Black



Kidi



Kuami Eugene



Mr Drew



Sarkodie



Stonebwoy



Gyakie



African Song of the Year



Ayra Starr -Bloody Samaritan



Chiké & Simi – Running (to you)



Fireboy DML – Peru



Focalistic ft Davido – Ke Star Remix



Joeboy – Alcohol (Sip)



Ladipoe- Feelings (feat. Buju )



Lojay x Sarz – Monalisa



Tiwa Savage – Somebody’s Son feat. Brandy



Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)



Best Alternative Song of The Year



Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy



Akwaboah – Ntro Naa



Chris Adjei – Brothers Fight



Cina Soul – OMG



Khalifina – Black Tears



Moliy – Deja Vu



Pure Akan – Mensesa Me Ho



Worlasi ft Drvmroll – Libilibi

Best Collaboration of the Year



D Black – Enjoyment Minister ft Quamina MP & Stonebwoy



Darkovibes – Je M’apelle feat. Davido



Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee



Kwame Yogot – Biibi Besi ft. Kuami Eugene



Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG



Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal



Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene



S3fa – E Choke ft Mr. Drew



Sarkodie – Happy Day feat. Kuami Eugene



Stonebwoy & Davido – Activate



Best Female Vocal Performance







Asi Renie – Good Bye



Efe grace overflow



Empress Gifty – Odi Yompo



Enam – No More



Obaapa Christy – The Glory



Mz Vee – Coming Home



Queendalyn Yurglee – Jesus



Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical)



Camidoh – Available Remix



Chris Adjei – Brother’s Fight



Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi



Kidi – Mon Bebe



King Promise – Slow Down



Kofi Owusu Peprah – Nyame Tease



Luigi Maclean – Mala



Breakthrough Act of The Year



Abochi



Black Sheriff



Kwame Yogot



Kweku Darlington



Mona 4reall



Malcolm Nuna



Nanky



Scott Evans



Digital Act of The Year



Camidoh



Empress gifty



Kidi



Mr Drew



S3fa



Sarkodie



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy



DJ of The Year



DJ Aroma



DJ Bridash



DJ Faculty



DJ JayJay



DJ Mingle



DJ Vyrusky



DJ Xpliph



Mr Shark



Emerging Woman of The Year



Abi Ima



Darkua

Joa



Lizzy Ntiamoah



Mona 4reall



Moliy



Niiella



Queendalyn



Titi Owusu



Ep of Year (Technical)



Amerado – Patience



Cina Soul – For Times We Lost



Herman $uede – Bitter Sweet



Kofi Karkari – Pop



Kofi Jamar – Appetite For Destruction



Lyrical Joe – Vibes



Strongman – The Tape



Yaw Tog – Time



Fan Army of the Year



Amg Beyond Kontrol



Bhim Nation



Die-hard Fans of Lumba



High-grade Family



SarkNation



Shatta Movement.



Team DH



Team Move



Gospel act of The Year



Akesse Brempong.



Celestine Donkor



Diana Hamilton



Efe Grace



Empress Gifty



Joe Mettle



Obaapa Christy



Ohemaa Mercy



Gospel song of the Year



Akesse Brempong – Yahweh



Celestine Donkor – Only You



Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye (Do It, Lord)



Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi



Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved



Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu )



Obaapa Christy – The Glory



Patience Nyarko – Wa Sore



Group of the Year



Bethel Revival Choir



Dope Nation



Keche



R2bees



Highlife Song of the Year



Bisa K Dei – Yard



Cina soul ft kidi – Feelings



Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah – Playboy



Kelvyn boy ft Gyedu Blay Ambolley – Watch Nobody



Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace



Kwabena Kwabena – Kwadede



Mr. Drew ft. Kwabena Kwabena – Fo



Roy X Taylor – Christ



Highlife act of the Year

Akwaboah



Cina soul



Fameye



Kofi Kinaata



Kwabena Kwabena



Kuami Eugene



Hiphop Song of the Year



Black Sheriff – First Sermon



Black Sheriff – Second Sermon



Jay Bahd x City Boy x O’kenneth x Reggie x Kwaku DMC – Condemn



Joey B – Akobam



Kofi Jamar- Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee



Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG



Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene



Sarkodie – Rollies & Cigar



Wendy Shay – Heat



Hiplife song of the Year



Amerado – Abotr3 ft. Black SherifF



Captain Planet (4 × 4) – Abodie ft. Kuami Eugene



Kelvyn Boy – Visa (Remix) ft Joey B & Kwesi Arthur



Kofi Kinaata -Thy Grace (Part 2)



Kweku Darlington – Sika Kankan



Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal



Sarkodie – Coachella ft. Kwesi Arthur



Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene



Hiplife/hip-hop act of the Year



Amerado



Black Sherif



D Black



Kofi Jamar



Kweku Darlington



Medikal



Sarkodie



Performer of the Year



Akwaboah- Ghana Most Beautiful



Efe Grace – 3Music Women’s Brunch Performance



Eno – VGMA Performance



Epixode – VGMA Experience



Kidi – Live Connect With Kidi



Mr. Drew – VGMA Performance



Ohemaa Mercy – Tehillah



Stonebwoy – Anloga Junction @1



Producer of the year (Technical)



Kaywa



Killbeatz



Kuami Eugene (rockstar madeit )



Master Garzy



Mog Beatz



Ronyturnmeup



Streetbeatz



Willisbeatz



Rapper of the Year



Amerado – Best Rapper



Eno Barony – God Is A Woman ft. Efya



Joe Kay – Hayaye



Joey B – Cold



Lyrical Joe – 5th August



Medikal – Stop It

Sarkodie – Rollies N Cigars



Strongman – Flawless



Reggae Dancehall act of the Year



Epixode



Knii Lante



Samini



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy



Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year



Jupitar ft. Shatta Wale – Star Life



Kidi – Touch It



Samini ft. Efya – Picture



Shatta wale – 1Don



Stonebwoy – 1Gad



Stonebwoy – Blessings ft Vic Mensa



Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)



Black Sherif – Second Sermon



Kidi – Touch It



Kwame Yogot – Biibi Bbesi ft. Kuami Eugene



Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG



Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee



Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal



Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene



S3fa – E choke ft Mr. Drew



Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene



Stonebwoy ft Davido – Activate



Video of the Year (Technical)



Edem – Favour ft. Sarkodie & Efya



Epixode – Odeshi



Joey B – Cold



Kidi – Spiritual ft Kuami Eugene, Patoranking



King Promise – Slow Down



Okyeame Kwame – Love Locked Down ft. Adina Thembi



Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars



Tiisha – Goddess



Viral song of the Year (100% public)



Black Sherif – Second Sermon



Kidi – Touch It



Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee



Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene



Okese 1 – Na Today



S3fa – E choke ft Mr. Drew



Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene



Wendy Shay – Heat



Woman of the Year



Adina



Amaarae



Celestine Donkor



Diana Hamilton



Gyakie



Mona 4reall



Ohemaa mercy



S3fa



Wendy Shay