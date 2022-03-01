Owning a personal toilet is my greatest achievement in life – Mzbel chides critics

Mzbel sends another message to critics

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has said her greatest achievement in life is owning her own toilet where she can visit anytime she pleases.



Earlier, critics labelled Mzbel as poor, especially during her late father’s funeral where pictures of his family house were captured on social media.



Also, Mzbel’s nemesis, the Mafia gang, made up of Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah, had always described her as a ‘poor old woman’ who has not made as half properties as they ‘young girls’ have.

But in a bid to respond to claims that she hasn’t achieved much throughout her entire career, Mzbel who seem fed up with the trolls said at least owning her own toilet space where she can visit with ease is more than enough for her.



Stating her reasons, the popular singer said until she gained stardom, she lived in a Jamestown ghetto where she had to queue in order to ease herself.



Recounting her struggle days, the ‘Legelege’ crooner said she joined extremely long queues and was sometimes overtaken by elderly persons because their condition appeared worse than hers.



She said there were times she prayed and begged God to make her successful so at least she can be able to afford a toilet of her own.



“This message goes to people who have had time to create a fake account to insult me and telling me how I am unsuccessful I am. This message goes to people who are saying I haven’t achieved anything. They go on and create a tall list of things that they think by now I should own. I want to tell you in today that whatever I’m looking for in life, I have already found it. I grew up in Jamestown and the house in which I lived had no toilet. I always visited the public toilet which always had a very long queue.

"You could be very pressed to the point that your whole body is shaking but you have no choice but to endure and stay in the queue. When it’s finally your turn to go, then someone tells you that an elderly person has to go before you because their condition is far worse. I got frustrated and I vowed to make sure I own a toilet one day. Today I don’t form queues, I don’t buy paper or get unnecessarily pressed and I’m extremely proud of that. That has always been my biggest achievement. To my critics, your vision is not my vision.”



