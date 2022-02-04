Owusuwah crowned Miss Legacy Ghana 2022

Miss Legacy Ghana 2022, Owusuwah Asamoah

Source: Samcilla, Contributor

There's new royalty in the Miss Legacy Ghana world!

Owusuwah Asamoah, a graduate of the University of Ghana, has been crowned Miss Legacy Ghana 2022.



The 23-year-old graduate beat seventeen other contestants to emerge the winner at the Miss Legacy Ghana 2022 pageant organized by Gold Haus on Saturday at the University of Ghana Commonwealth Hall in Accra.



According to Miss Owusuwah, she chose to be part of the Miss Legacy Ghana brand because it has shaped a lot of women to become women of substance.



“My quest for projecting entrepreneurship in Ghana led me to Miss Legacy Ghana. I want to raise awareness about the need for young people to start building their future from today.”



She will focus on building capacity for young people through The Owusuwah Foundation as well as enjoy a trip to Dubai and other souvenirs from sponsors.



Behind the one-time chef, cum Nutritionist is Matilda Melda Arhin-Carter, a student of the University of Cape Coast who was adjudged the first runner-up, while Delight Quarshie, a student of Ghana Institute of Journalism, emerged second runner-up.

The judging panel, which included Richard Ayertey, Actors Ivee Dash B and Andy Tettey, advised the newly crowned queens not to be swayed by social media, rather they should serve with passion and be patriotic.



“Our amazing panel of judges helped us achieve our most important goal of finding young women who are passionate about what the Miss Legacy Ghana brand symbolizes.”



Saturday, 15th January 2022 event was described as spectacular amid electrifying performances from Kwame Saturday, Element, Amaru 2Hype, and Prityboi Massary.



Miss Legacy Ghana 2022, an event by Gold Hauz Limited was supported by Carefront Travel and Tour, ID Cosmetics by Isadora, JF Beauty Touch, and Korshion Craft.



The Miss Legacy Ghana pageant is aimed at empowering young women to build self-esteem while embracing various humanitarian activities through culture, tourism, and public advocacy.