Oxlade and three other top Nigerian celebrities whose sex-tape leaked

Nigerian singer, Oxlade

Nigerians woke up on Wednesday, February 9, to the news of popular singer, Oxlade's sextape.

The sextape has since gone viral on the internet with a lot of people reacting about it.



Besides Oxlade, there have been other Nigerian celebrities whose sex-tapes have surfaced social media.



Oxlade



Popular Nigerian singer, Olaitan Abdulrahman, professionally known as Oxlade on Wednesday caused a stir after his sex-tape leaked online.



The sex-tape which went viral on the microblogging platform, Twitter, was leaked through Snapchat.



Tiwa Savage

The sex-tape of music star, Tiwa Savage, was leaked and deleted in the wee hours of Tuesday, October, 19, 2021.



This comes after the singer and mother of one, in an interview with New York’s Power 105.1 FM revealed that her alleged sex-tape with her current lover is in the possession of a blackmailer.



According to reports, her unknown lover mistakenly uploaded the video on Snapchat and when he realized his mistake he deleted it immediately.



Unfortunately, the blackmailer had gotten a hold of the video before he deleted it.



Small doctor



In 2017, a short video of the Mosquito killer masturbating surfaced causing a stir.

According to a report, the singer stated that his phone was hacked and the video released.



Salawa Abeni



In April 2020, Nigerian singer, Salawa Abeni cried out, revealing someone was threatening to post her naked videos on social media.



However, the singer released the sex tape herself, noting that she will not let anyone bully her.