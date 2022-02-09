Oxlade’s sex tape leaks

Oxlade receives praise for his sexual prowess

Oxlade featured on Sarkodie's 'Non-Living Thing'



Nigerian musician, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, known in the showbiz circles as Oxlade, has caused a stir on social media after his sex tape leaked.



In a viral video that has been making rounds on social media, the singer could be seen having sex with a yet-to-be-identified lady.



While it is unclear who leaked the video, the sex tape was reportedly spotted on Snapchat before it made its way to Twitter on January 8, 2022.



The video which shows the singer in several sex positions has been received with different reactions with some of the users praising the “Away” singer for his sexual prowess.

The afrobeats artistes is popularly known to have featured in Sarkodie’s ‘Non-Living Thing’. The song was one of the records on Sarkodie's ‘No Pressure’ album.



It is not the first time a showbiz personality's sex tape has leaked. A few weeks ago, Tiwa Savage found herself in the same situation.



The Afro-pop star, reacting to the leaked tape interview with the BBC, said the video was leaked after her partner accidentally posted it on his snapchat, adding that unfortunately, someone got the video before it was deleted.



"We tried to stall them, but I later decided that I am going to own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups,” Tiwa Savage said.



Meanwhile, Oxlade is yet to comment on the video.