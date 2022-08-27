Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council

Nana Yaa Brefo and Kwame A Plus

Angel FM journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo, has expressed her disagreement with a recent 'order' for the closure of a Kumasi-based radio station by the Kumasi Traditional Authority.

She said on the Friday, August 26 edition of the Angel Morning Show programme that despite being an Ashanti to boot, she disagreed with a decision that had implications on the livelihood of innocent workers.



She emphasized the fact that in seeking to remedy wild allegations made against the Council by a panelist on Oyerepa FM, there was the need to seek redress through laid down legal routes.



Media personality, A Plus, on is part stated that if all traditional authorities adopted the style of the Kumasi chiefs, the country will be ungovernable in no time.



"If the Ga traditional council or the Volta regional house of chiefs close down a media house because they have been accused of a crime on their platform, this country will be ungovernable. This is not right," he captioned a post in which the Bantamahene is asking reps of the implicated station close down pending resolution of the issue.





Whiles media reportage has widely claimed that the chiefs ordered the closure of the station, the chief in charge of the Manhyia Palace in the absence of Otumfuo, Sanaahene has explained that the August 25, 2022 meeting with representatives of Oyerepa FM ended with advice to close the station not necessarily an order, as widely reported.



Samanhene, Nana Osei Kweku, in an August 26, 2022 interview on Accra-based Happy FM explained that the group of chiefs led by the Bantamahene asked the owners of the station to halt operations pending the resolution of an impasse.



“Their license remains valid, after all, Ashanti Region is not Ghana, their license remains valid and they can operate elsewhere,” he explained.



Asked about using a legal route to seek redress, he explained further: “It is not a court matter for us, we have our own legal system with which we ‘prosecute’ and dispense off cases.



“We are not interested in going to court. The only advice I will give is, even though you have faulted the Palace, you have to come through other processes, seek forgiveness and we all can move on.

Background



Politician and businessman, Akwasi Adai, alias Odike, whiles speaking on Oyerepa FM weeks back accused the chiefs and traditional leaders in the region of being accomplices to illegal mining, which was destroying water bodies and forest resources.



He called on the youth to rise up and threatened to organise a massive street protest against the chiefs.



Following the comments, the chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council also performed a ritual where they slaughtered a ram and declared Odike persona non grata at Manhyia.



Few days after the rituals, the Regional Office of the party was attacked by unknown gunmen who fired into the office and smashed vehicles belonging to Odike, which were parked at the place.

Odike after the attack alleged that those involved in the attack were from the Manhyia Palace but has vowed not to apologise for the comments he made on the radio programme. No arrest has been made yet although the police are investigating the matter.



Oyerepa FM where he made the said comments were summoned to appear before the council and asked to close their station until issues around the controversy are settled. They complied with the request on Friday, August 26, a day after they appeared before the Council.



