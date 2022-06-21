0
Oyetola vs Adeleke: Osun not Ekiti, we’ll resist any attempt to rig – Davido

Award-winning entertainer, Davido has said the upcoming governorship polls in Osun State will not be like the just concluded election in Ekiti has been characterized by allegations of vote-buying in the state.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, and some others had alleged that some residents were being paid in Ado-Ekiti, Oye to vote for some political parties.

Kemi Elebute-Halle, the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), also claimed that other political parties are inducing voters with money.

Reacting to the issues on his Twitter page, Davido warned that residents of Osun State will lawfully resist any attempt to rob them of their votes.

“Osun is not Ekiti as our people will lawfully resist all attempts to rob them as was done in 2018. July 16 we shall rejoice!

“See you all soon but for now, back to tour.”

Recall that the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of Osun election on March 22, 2018.

However, Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke contested the declaration, alleging he was robbed of his mandate.

