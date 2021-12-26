PLAYBACK: The Next Gospel Star season 2 semi-finals

One of the contestants performing

Catch a playback of the semi-finals of Ceejay TV's The Next Gospel Star right here.

Just a week more to crown the winner so do well to vote for your favourite before it's too late.



Naa, Nexta, Antwi, Becky, Judith, Cosmos and Portia have made it through to the finals.



Remember that the more your favourite's votes, the better his or her chance of winning so go ahead and dial *365*300# and enter his/her name.

Watch the playback below:



