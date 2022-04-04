2
Menu
Entertainment

PSG's Sergio Ramos follows Shatta Wale

Shatta And Sergio Ramos Sergio Ramos follows Shatta Wale on social media

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sergio Ramos causes a stir online

Shatta Wale calls Sergio Ramos his best player

Social media reacts to Shatta Wale's reply to Sergio Ramos following him

Spanish professional footballer and former Real Madrid star, Sergio Ramos García, has followed Shatta Wale on Instagram.

The news broke when the SM Boss shared a post on his official Twitter account to hail the professional footballer on April 3, 2022.

“My Best player in the world “Sergio Ramos” I greet you,” he wrote.

Although this was supposed to be good news for the artiste, some social media users have affronted the artiste for priding himself over a ‘mere’ follow.

In some social media reactions apart from the artiste’s posts, some users mocked Shatta Wale for celebrating instead of working towards winning a Grammy Award.

“He is just happy and it’s not an achievement. If Sergio Ramos follows you anka what you do?” a user said.

Another added, “Now Sergio Ramos turn Shatta Wale ihn best player, oh chalie,” while a third said “Talk about how to support your country music industry to go far not hailing others.”

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



View his Timepath below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of the golden bed that led to the dismissal of a minister in 1962
Cardinal Turkson gets top Vatican appointment again
Police arrest 28 robbery suspects, shoot two others dead
I'm disappointed in Bawumia - Abeiku Santana
5 dead, 7 injured in accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property