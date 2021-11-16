Paa Kwesi Ackom details how he groomed Shatta Wale

Paa Kwesi has groomed numerous Ghanaian artistes

He has shared his encounter with Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale was groomed by the ace producer



Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is among the many musicians who were groomed by veteran Producer, Paa Kwesi Ackom.



The ace presenter detailing how he groomed the performance and talent of Shatta, who was back in the days known as Bandana, said that he initially did not want to learn under him.



"Shatta was rejected by many until he came to rehearsal on Friday, I said there was something about this guy but there was one thing he was not pushing that's his performance on stage to link to his kind of music. So, I was like hold it. Your music is good but there's something I need to tell you... he was not happy and left the place totally to go somewhere," he disclosed in an interview on XYZ TV.

Recalling the artistes whose talents were nurtured under him, Paa Kwesi mentioned the likes of, Obaapa Christy, Ohemaa Mercy, Grace Ashy, Lord Kenya, 4X4, Buk Bak, Samini, Shatta Wale, Tinny, Okomfo Kwaadee, and Kwabena Kwabena.



"All these big guys that we see today and cherish them, the likes of Sarkodie were the last part... I am very proud. I feel proud of all these people... Let me use someone like Shatta Wale as an example when he came fresh in the days of Bandana, he walked around with his first album at that time what was dancehall to the Ghanaian majority?" he quizzed.



Paa Kwesi admitted that he knew Shatta Wale was going to be a great musician but needed support.



He added that artistes who tagged him as 'harsh' were not happy working with him.



