Paapa Versa’s album launch concert set for February 17

Paapa 092 Artwork for Versa Villa

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: Francis Amissah

Several years after his groundbreaking album, “Songs for Kukua”, Paapa Versa is inviting you to the launch of his third studio album, “Versa Villa”.

The singer-songwriter and producer will walk the audience through the journey behind the songs, premiere a new music video and perform several fan favourites with his signature loop station.

There will also be acoustic live sets from Adomaa, Tsie, Tommy Wa and Reynolds the Gentleman.

Join us for an unforgettable night of soulful African music.

