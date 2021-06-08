Paedae of R2Bees spotted with his new girlfriend on her birthday

Omar Sterling and his rumoured new girlfriend

R2Bees Rapper, Omar Sterling has been spotted with a lady believed to be his girlfriend in a video shared to SnapChat by members of the R2Bees clan, Darkovibes, Killbeatz, and Gomi.

Apparently, the yet-to-be identified lady was celebrating her birthday on Sunday, June 6 and as such received some warm lovely wishes from members of the clan, especially on Snapchat.



Since Omar Sterling (Paedae) is often addressed as the President of the group, the said lady was referred to as the first lady on her birthday.



In one of the videos chanced on by Gossips24.com, R2Bees protégé, Darkovibes said, “B’day girl, say what…. and it’s the b’day chairman, b’day chairman (whiles capturing the R2Bees rapper).”

This actually rubbishes claims of the rapper secretly dating Ghanaian actress turned lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah. It has ended in tears for them as Sterling moves into a new ship.



Watch the video below:



