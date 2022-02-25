Pamela Odame narrates near death experience

Pamela Odame discloses her encounter with armed robbers

Popular socialite, Pamela Odame Watara, has recalled a recent encounter where she was attacked by armed robbers at gunpoint.



The busty socialite disclosed this while explaining her absence from the showbiz scene for a while.



Narrating her ordeal during an interview with Kingdom FM’s Fiifi Pratt, Pamela said the fully-armed men broke into her apartment and threatened to shoot if she fails to give them money.

Pamela stated that after several failed attempts, they gathered at the scene and held a discussion for over 20 minutes while she lay prostrate on the floor.



Eavesdropping on their conversation, Pamela said among the many things discussed, the robbers identified her as a celebrity and failed to accept the fact that she had no money in the house.



“They came purposely for money. When they arrived I couldn’t get them any so they got really upset. I overhead one of them telling the other that because I don’t have money, he should shoot my legs. Another suggested that they should rather stab me. They identified me as a celebrity and insisted that they have seen me on TV several times so they did not understand when I said I don’t have money,” she stated.



According to ‘traumatized’ Pamela, she said her last prayers while lying on the floor until the robbers miraculously left.



The popular socialite added that although the armed robbers stole some items including a fridge, television, microwave, she was left unharmed.

“When you say a prayer everyday, you also have to pray never to get attacked by armed robbers. Its one of the worst experiences ever “When they first entered, I was praying to God to help me. But when I saw them having a discussion about me which spanned for over 20minuites, I said my last prayers and told God to receive my soul. They stood there and talked and talked until I had realized that they had finally left,” she stated.



