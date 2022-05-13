'Papa no' supports me because I have a child with him - Tracey reveals source of wealth

Actress Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye erects East Legon mansion in 8 months

Tracey describes herself as a forceful woman



Popular actress talks of support from baby daddy



Actress Tracey Boakye has disclosed that her baby daddy supported in building her million-dollar brand despite years of working hard for her money as an independent woman.



The 'East Legon Landlady' has disclosed that although she built her mansion from scratch, the support of her man whom she shares a child with ensured that the building was erected within 8 months.



"I built my house by myself but 'papa no' supported because his child lives here too," the actress disclosed in a May 2022 interview with Abeiku Santana.



She noted that it is normal for successful women to seek financial support from their male partners even when they can brag about being self-sufficient.

Tracey maintained that her wealth can not be solely traced to her baby daddy although he has been of great support over the past years.



"In a relationship, both parties contribute. To me, even if I have a house full of money, I will accept your money and add it to what I have once we are dating. That is the nature of women, we always want extra money from our men even though we have enough.



"I did some by myself and definitely with the support of someone, the man I am dating and share a child with. It is normal to receive a little support from him but I am very forceful. Those that know me can testify to my hard work," said the self-acclaimed millionaire in a GhanaWeb monitored interview.



