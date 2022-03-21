3
Menu
Entertainment

Pappy Kojo makes allegation against Mr Eazi

Pappy Kojo Eazi.png Mr Eazi [L]; Pappy Kojo [R]

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr. Eazi allegedly snubs Pappy Kojo

Tweeps react to Pappy Kojo's tweet about Mr Eazi

'Akwaaba' featuring Pappy Kojo, Mr Eazi win awards

Pappy Kojo has taken to social media to express concern about a treatment allegedly meted out to him by Mr Eazi who he claimed has benefited from his benevolence.

Sharing a video clip of his performance with Mr Eazi during one of the editions of the Vodafone X Concerts, Pappy Kojo reported to Mista Meister, a Senior Partner Manager at Twitter, that Mr Eazi’s conduct is unbecoming.

According to Pappy Kojo, Mista Meister in the past begged him to perform with Mr Eazi at events because the Nigerian singer was not popular enough to command the crowd alone. Although Pappy Kojo adhered and contributed to growing the audience appeal of Mr Eazi, as he claimed, Oluwatosin Ajibade as the Nigerian singer is known in real life has failed to duly acknowledge the effort.

“You dey kai when you dey beg me to bring Eazi on after my shows & stay with him & perform cos nobody knew his songs? Your boy say make I suck ein dick now like my name be somebody I know wey I no wan mention ein name haha”, Pappy Kojo’s tweeted without stating exactly what Mr Eazi had done.

There have been a couple of collaborations between Pappy Kojo and Mr Eazi.

In January 2016, Mr Eazi featured Pappy Kojo on ‘Bankulize’. The official music video has since garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. Pappy Kojo’s ‘Give Me Love’ which featured Mr Eazi also became a hit as it featured on the playlist of radio and event DJs.

Aside from this, Mr Eazi and Pappy Kojo alongside Patapaa and Guilty Beatz collaborated on the 2018 monster hit song ‘Akwaaba’. The song won the Best Africa Collaboration and Song of the Year at the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). It also won the Afro Pop Song of the Year award at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Meanwhile, some tweeps have been reacting to Pappy Kojo's claim.















You can watch the latest episodes of some GhanaWeb TV programmes below.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Partey gifts Gabby Otchere-Darko Arsenal jersey
Anticipation high as Ghana announce squad for Nigeria games
AS Roma's Afena-Gyan heading home for Nigeria showdown
ECG goes after two companies engaged in illegal power theft for 12 months
Ashaiman donation ruckus: The facts according to Police and Barker-Vormawor
Ukraine president appeals to Russian public, says soldiers' bodies piling up
We will continue to resist rhetoric and advances of coup mongers – Akufo-Addo
People who opt to stay in villages have chosen poverty – Ken Agyapong
Pass E-Levy Bill now – NMC Chairman to Parliament
Educationist questions timing and quality of Free SHS policy