Pappy Kojo makes allegation against Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi [L]; Pappy Kojo [R]

Mr. Eazi allegedly snubs Pappy Kojo

Tweeps react to Pappy Kojo's tweet about Mr Eazi



'Akwaaba' featuring Pappy Kojo, Mr Eazi win awards



Pappy Kojo has taken to social media to express concern about a treatment allegedly meted out to him by Mr Eazi who he claimed has benefited from his benevolence.



Sharing a video clip of his performance with Mr Eazi during one of the editions of the Vodafone X Concerts, Pappy Kojo reported to Mista Meister, a Senior Partner Manager at Twitter, that Mr Eazi’s conduct is unbecoming.



According to Pappy Kojo, Mista Meister in the past begged him to perform with Mr Eazi at events because the Nigerian singer was not popular enough to command the crowd alone. Although Pappy Kojo adhered and contributed to growing the audience appeal of Mr Eazi, as he claimed, Oluwatosin Ajibade as the Nigerian singer is known in real life has failed to duly acknowledge the effort.

“You dey kai when you dey beg me to bring Eazi on after my shows & stay with him & perform cos nobody knew his songs? Your boy say make I suck ein dick now like my name be somebody I know wey I no wan mention ein name haha”, Pappy Kojo’s tweeted without stating exactly what Mr Eazi had done.



There have been a couple of collaborations between Pappy Kojo and Mr Eazi.



In January 2016, Mr Eazi featured Pappy Kojo on ‘Bankulize’. The official music video has since garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. Pappy Kojo’s ‘Give Me Love’ which featured Mr Eazi also became a hit as it featured on the playlist of radio and event DJs.



Aside from this, Mr Eazi and Pappy Kojo alongside Patapaa and Guilty Beatz collaborated on the 2018 monster hit song ‘Akwaaba’. The song won the Best Africa Collaboration and Song of the Year at the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). It also won the Afro Pop Song of the Year award at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Meanwhile, some tweeps have been reacting to Pappy Kojo's claim.

Haha ⁦@mistameister⁩ you dey Kai when you Dey beg me to bring Eazi on after my shows & stay with him & perform cos nobody knew his songs ? Your boy say make I suck ein dick now like my name be somebody I know wey I no wan mention ein name haha pic.twitter.com/tBGjIbNR5f — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 20, 2022

You just have to accept he made good use of his time! — Annan (@Annan_raph) March 20, 2022

Damn that Pappy era was some MADDD era !!!



This video bringing memories — JKD (@edinjoey) March 20, 2022

This street is like that oo. But that ungrateful attitude no good. You for watch yourself but don’t stop helping others keep the good life! @PAPPYKOJO — Atomenz (@Atomenz1) March 21, 2022

Everybody dey take credit for Ghana here hmmmm ???? — yaw???? (@yaw_kush) March 21, 2022

That be why boys dey. Look at what the Asakaa boys are doing to Archipalago. People forget easily — Kwame Frimpong (@Kwamevyrox2131) March 20, 2022

If somebody help you for this life,don’t sow a seed of ungratefulness ,it’s a curse and it will surely run back to you l. — néłšøñ  (@cobby_nelson) March 20, 2022

That doesn’t also mean cos u help someone u start feeling entitled like u own them. You don’t own nobody — BIG vibez ???????? (@sharklinx) March 21, 2022









