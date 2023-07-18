Pappy Kojo performs Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ on stage

Ghanaian hip-pop artiste, Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian hip-pop and highlife artiste, Pappy Kojo has been captured in a video performing Sarkodie’s song ‘Try Me’.

Ever since Sarkodie released ‘Try Me’ on June 28, 2023, Pappy Kojo has been among some Ghanaian celebrities who have decided not to let the song fade away despite the trolls the song got from some Ghanaians.



A few days after the song was released, Pappy Kojo created a choreography from the song by the Ghanaian rapper, and during his performance, he was seen performing the choreography.



The artiste, walking onto the stage was seen jamming to the music, and the crowd who were thrilled to see Pappy Kojo were also captured dancing and shouting to the tune.



The video was shared by the Ghanaian artiste on his Twitter page, and he captioned it as “When the landlord comes back from America, I will give him back his song”.



The video which has gone viral on Twitter has sparked reactions as some Ghanaians and celebrities have questioned the reason for his action.



Some netizens were glad to see Pappy Kojo’s performance and are wishing for a remix between himself and Sarkodie while others think the Ghanaian artiste is going overboard.

A social media user known as PrinceGh said: “Naa…Sarknation has bought the performance right for you forever…it’s all yours! U did what we’re yearning for…Sark may not perform it!”.



“No, take the song, cos you’ve demonstrated that you like the song and you have the capacity to make the song go far”, a comment from another netizen.



Also, another netizen tweeted: Agoro wo w3ni so… Y3 serious kakra…. Plenty play dey your eye top…this song die already stop reviving it…but on the real, why your name no pop up for the book inside? I guess you no dey perform well for bed top”.



Watch Pappy Kojo’s performance below:





when landlord comes back from america ???????? , I will give him back his song. pic.twitter.com/ZgLKLITBnc — PAPPY KOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) July 15, 2023

ED/OGB