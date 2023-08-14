Pappy Kojo trolled for insulting Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian musician, Pappy Kojo, has been subjected to criticism for spewing some comments about actress Yvonne Nelson.

In a viral video, the rapper was seen passing some statements which have been termed as misogynistic and derogatory.



Pappy Kojo, while performing his hit song ‘Awoa’, at a concert paused and said in the Akan local dialect, ‘Yvonne Nelson ne tw3.’



His comment stirred reactions from the crowd who also responded with utmost shock.



Pappy Kojo's comment has since spread across social media, resulting in a series of backlash against the artiste.



Scores of netizens have chided the rapper for what they described as being bitter and sexist.



Although it is unclear what triggered his comments, many have linked it to a heartbreak he suffered from their alleged relationship a while back.

Watch the video below:





If it was someone who said this most of u would be insulting him..Pappy de3 some of u r here laughing…Hypocrisy — kinsOnegh (@YawArthurPee) August 14, 2023

His contemporaries are performing on global stages. See stage someone who has been mainstream for over 10yrs is performing on. Who still goes to Pappy Kojo shows? Lol c'mon. — Edd K (@Oga_toorich) August 14, 2023

She dawg him for his close friend. — Nii Affum Tetteh (@nii_affum) August 14, 2023

Yvonne should sue him on this make he stop this nonsense — William Jonfia (@sirjonfia) August 14, 2023

gyimiiiii ….. papppy di333 he fool toooo much, listen to the last line, he foool rough https://t.co/HeG8KF0Qvh — #TheSkillTeam (@kecheglobal) August 14, 2023

ID/EB