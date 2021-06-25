Parading children in bikini is a breach of their rights – Bright Appiah

Executive Director of Child Rights International, Mr Bright Appiah

The Executive Director of Child Rights International, an organisation that defends the rights of children, Mr. Bright Appiah has said that displaying female children in bikini is a breach of the rights of the children.



This comes at the back of an excerpt of an all female children pageantry show aired on TV with the young girls seen on the runway in bikini.



The show dubbed 'Miss Kidi Ghana' which is a pageant for young girls between the ages of 5 and 12 aired on Accra-based Joy Prime saw the contestants in bikini made with African prints.

According to Mr Appiah, the act violates the rights of the children as it invades their privacy.



In an interview with GhanaWeb on Thursday, June 24, he said, "it is certainly a breach of the rights of the children," as it doesn't allow them to be kids anymore.



Talking about how his outfit feels about the situation, Mr. Appiah stated that this is an offence against the children.



He has therefore lodged a complaint with DOVVSU against the third party organisers of 'Miss Kidi Ghana'.



"The offence has been committed and so we have lodged a complaint with DOVVSU so they will take action," said Mr. Bright Appiah.

However, the Accra-based TV station has rendered an apology to the public through a statement for any inconveniences caused.



The TV station has also suspended the show as they speak to the third party organisers to review their production.



"Joyprime wishes to apologise to its cherished audience for the last episode of Miss Kidi Ghana which showed contestants wearing bikini. We are working with our third party content providers to review the production process. We have immediately suspended the airing of the show. We appreciate your feedback and look forward to building a stronger relationship."