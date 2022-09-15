Parby Bill urges youth not to give up in new song titled ‘Patience’

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Parby Bill has urged the youth not to give up in their quest to succeed in his new song titled ‘Patience’.

The song, which comes with a video, paints a picture of the obstacles and temptations young people encounter in their bid to prosper in life.



Parby Bill showcases his dexterity in music as he blends about four languages, including Ewe, Twi, Ga, and English.



The musician who sings and raps in his song advised the youth not to give up because ‘it's not easy but we still on the road, it will bloody and sweaty but we still on the road to prosperity.’



Parby Bill has been a great inspiration to the youth having released six songs which are motivational and danceable tunes. His songs include ‘One Ghana and We Okay.’

Parby Bill’s ‘Patience’ track was produced by Iyce Bee who also directed the video.



Watch video below







JNA/BOG