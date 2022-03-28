Pascaline Edwards professes her undying love for Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian veteran actress, Pascaline Edwards

Veteran actress, Pascaline Edwards, has professed her undying love for Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata.



Pascaline, in an interview on Kessben FM, disclosed that the love she has for Kofi Kinaata is as a result of his lyrical prowess.



“I really love Kofi Kinaata so much, especially his songs and I beg him to re-compose the song and dedicate it to me. I will die with him,” she said.

The actress however named the late Daasebere Gyamenah, Kofi B, Akwaboah and Ras Kuuku’s songs as her go-to when she is in need of some motivation.



With many fans, both old and young, expressing their love for the highlife artiste cum rapper, DCOP Kofi Boakye of the Ghana Police Service, has in his own way expressed his love for the ‘Susuka’ crooner's songs.



In a video shared by Kofi Kinaata on his official Twitter account, he was spotted sitting with the respected Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) as they sang their hearts out to one of his songs.



In a caption that accompanied the video, Kofi Kinaata said, “That HAPPY moment when Original COP Kofi Boakye sings his favourite line of his favourite song…with his favourite artiste.”