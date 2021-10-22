Past and present government didn’t help our industry - Mr Beautiful

Actor, Mr. Beautiful

Actor Mr Beautiful, known in private life as Clement Bonney has revealed that the past and the current government did not invest in the entertainment industry.

According to the actor, the first president of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah contributed more to the creative arts industry compared to the current and past governments.



“How Kwame Nkrumah helped our industry is not like the past and present government,” he said.



Speaking with Oheneba Boamah Bennie on “Dwaboase” show on “TV XYZ” Mr Beautiful revealed that, the movie industry is doing well adding that a movie they shot in Tarkwa about galamsey activities was ranked 33 out of 3,000 movies in a film fest in Switzerland.

“The movie we shot last year at Tarkwa was sent to a film festival in Switzerland, 3000 movies were submitted and our movie was ranked 33.



"Nevertheless, Netflix and Amazon has contacted the owner of the galamsey movie. Netflix and Amazon contacted the owner of the movie. The owner of the movie is in California now," he revealed.



Mr Beautiful added: "He is called Famous and he is having a conversation with Netflix."