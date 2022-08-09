Pastor Chris suspends nephew Daysman Oyakhilome from church activities over gross misconduct

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy has suspended his nephew, Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren who is the President of the Loveworld Next from all church activities over various misconducts which include affiliation with one of Nigeria's presidential candidates, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

Pastor Chris in a video that has gone viral, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, during a Communion Service instructed his nephew to desist from holding any church activity with immediate effect.



"The president of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovations, Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren is whereby removed from being president of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovations and also suspended from all official roles for acts of gross misconduct. So, he no longer handles any of that," Pastor Chris Oyakhilome declared.



According to a report by Nigerian online news portal, LiveTimesNG, the young preacher who is currently facing sanctions from Pastor Chris has been cited for a number of offences and is under investigation by the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged fraudulent financial activities.



Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren the CEO of Carel Films Enterprise who doubles as an animator is famed for his works on Christian music videos and animations, including “I Know Who I Am” by Sinach and “Kinging” by Rozey.



The latest development has gained several reactions from social media users who have expressed their opinion on the sanctions meted out to the young preacher.



