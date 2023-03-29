Pastor Kwame Acheampong teams up with Willie & Mike on ‘Aseda’ song

Artwork for 'Aseda'

Those in the gospel fraternity are about to have a feel of a song that will shake up the sacred industry courtesy the works of Ghanaian US-based Pastor Kwame Acheampong.

The song christened ‘Aseda’ features Willie & Mike, renowned Gospel artistes in Ghana and beyond, who delivered a heartwarming chorus on the song.



Per the content of the song, it has what it takes to motivate every sorrowful soul in Christendom as it gives ultimate adoration to God almighty.



As a reminder, Pastor Kwame Acheampong who lives in Virginia USA is a unique gift to the body of Christ.



He is gifted with the capacity to educate, preach, sing, draw, write, and produce a wide range of projects with exceptional originality.

As a local pastor, his passion is to see God's people grow and mature in Christ. Pastor Kwame and first lady Grace Acheampong have three children, Ezraella, Emmanuella, and Eli.



He is the creator of Gifted, a multifaceted organization that operates a gifted church and a gifted NGO.



Pastor Kwame Acheampong has a bachelor's degree in chemistry and a certificate in leadership and theology from Asia Theological School in Singapore.