Pastors are not counselors – Counsellor warns

A licensed counsellor and pastor Joseph Lamptey has warned that pastors are not counsellors.

According to the counsellor one needs to acquire a license before he can be called a counsellor, not a degree.



“If you go to a counselling school or go to the university to learn about counselling and graduate successfully does not make you a counsellor you rather need a license”



Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on “My Lawyer My Counselor” show on TV – XYZ Mr Lamptey revealed one can only be called a counsellor if he or she has been given a license by Ghana Psychology Counsel.



“ The government has created a department called Ghana Psychology Counsel to give license to deserved counsellors and it’s only Ghana psychology counsel that can give out a license for you to practice as a Counselor or psychologist”



He further said the law and counsel is after those who just use the counsellor tag without a license.

“They are not counsellors and the law is after them and the counsel is after them” he stressed.



Who is a Licensed Counselor?



A Licensed counsellor or Licensed professional counsellor provides mental health services that focus on behavioural, emotional and mental issues in various healthcare settings.



Depending on the state, they may be called a licensed clinical professional counsellor, licensed mental health counsellor or something similar.



As an LPC, you may work with individuals, couples, families and groups to provide counselling for learning disabilities, substance abuse and psychoanalysis. A counsellor’s education and training are focused on delivering client-centred therapy.

You may be interested in a specialized counselling degree that focuses on a particular area of counselling practice.



Watch the video below:



