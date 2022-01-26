Pastors are sleeping with people’s wife because God is too patient – Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Nana Kwaku Bonsam and host of the interview

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Popular Ghanaian traditionalist and fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has asserted that some so-called men of God are sleeping with people's wives because God is patient.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online, Kwaku Bonsam stated that these men of God have the notion that God is patient hence take advantage of that to mess around and bring shame to Christianity.



He added that, unlike their traditional faith, so far as you have sworn in a shrine, you dare not mess around because the gods will strike you if you go contrary to what is right.



Also, he further explained that if politicians are to swear by eggs and schnapps during their swearing-in ceremony, no politician will ever spend or ‘chop’ taxpayers money.

Watch video below



