Pastors qualify to be enstooled as chiefs - Rev Danso Abbeam

Rev Abbeam defends chieftaincy title

Preacher made sub-chief at Ngleshi Amanfrom



Church leader says tradition is not idolatry



Leader of God's Solution Centre, Rev. Danso Abbeam, who doubles as the Development Chief of Ngleshi Amanfrom has explained that chieftaincy is not idol worshipping.



The servant of God who was recently enstooled as the Nkosuohene for the Ngleshi Amanfrom Traditional Area has backed his decision to accept the honour with Biblical quotes.



Rev Abbeam has noted that it was a step in the right direction despite criticisms from a section of the public who posits that Christians should not mingle with non-believers.



In an interview on Aggressive Show hosted by actor Kwaku Manu, he detailed how traditional rulers of Ngleshi Amanfrom honoured him for his immense contribution to their community by enstooling him as a sub-chief.

"It only someone who isn't blessed with Bible knowledge and understanding that will be against this... The God we worship is the King of kings... actually, pastors should have been those who qualify to be enstooled as chiefs. It is supposed to be for preachers, persons who have accepted Christ. I am not the first preacher to occupy this position," he said.



Known by his stool name as Nii Agyemang Abbeam Ampomah Danso, he noted that his enstoolment was Holy Spirit-filled.



"During my enstoolment, the entire ceremony turned into the singing of hymns. Several men of God fasted for three days on God. I can't count the number of pastors who have been enstooled as paramount and divisional chiefs, it will shock you. Someone will say it is ungodly but in natural fact, our customs and tradition is not Idolatry."



Pastor Abbeam Danso is the founder of the Abbeam Institute of Technology in Ghana.



