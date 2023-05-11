Pastors selling ‘Sobolo’ as 'Blood of Jesus' are thieves – Kumawood Actor

Popular Kumawood Actor, 'Sean Paul'

Popular Kumawood Actor, 'Sean Paul' has described Pastors who sell ‘Sobolo’ to church members under the guise of the blood of Jesus as thieves.

According to him, the government should force men of God who sell such things to pay taxes to support the economy since they are engaged in business.



Buttressing his points, the popular Kumawood actor quoted Mathew 23:29 adding that any pastor who sells such items is not from God.



Speaking in an interview with AMBASSADOR TV GH monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Sean Paul emphasized that 'gullible' church members who accept ‘Sobolo’ from their pastors and prophets are accepting curses onto their lives.

“Yesu Mogya is his word that’s why he told his disciples that those who will accept his flesh and drink his blood will get everlasting life but some pastors are selling Sobolo and others as ‘Yesu Mogya” Sean Paul told Osei Kwadwo



“I like Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s teachings especially when he said there is no witchcraft but he is also part of the prophets who is selling Yesu Mogya to their church members. Anytime prophets and pastors turn their churches into business centers they encounter the wrath of God because the church is not meant for business,” he added.



“I don’t understand why the government has failed to tax these pastors who are selling Sobolo as Yesu Mogya to support the economy because they are thieves and making money from the church members” Sean Paul explained