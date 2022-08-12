Pastors who could pass as comedians

If anybody told you that church has to be boring, they’re lying. All preachers don’t deliver their messages in the same manner, but some ministers include jokes in their messages.
Religion is important to many people when it comes to thinking about serious topics like life and death.
But sometimes the faith community takes time to lighten things up a little for their congregation and preach the word to make it easier on others.
Although many preachers choose not to mince words with direct teaching of the bible and how they approach their congregation, others don't mind using insults and some worldly languages without a filter.
If you like your Biblical teaching with a side of humour, GhanaWeb has got you covered with a list of preachers who mix comedy into their messages.
Watch some of their videos and read some articles below:
Kumchacha
Opambour
Ajagurajah
Apostle Okoh Agyemang
Rev Obofour
Obinim
Agradaa
@leedobeb #stitch with @nanabaakope137 ???????????? #leedobeb #duet #fyp #viral #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ #fy #funny #funnyvideos #laugh #agradaa ♬ original sound - LEEDO BEB ????????
Kofi Oduro
