Patapaa features wife, Queen Peezy on new song

Patapaa and wife, Liha

Ghanaian musician, Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa, has featured his wife, Liha Miller on a new song.

Patapaa and Queen Peezy replied to people who questioned why he married a white woman in this piece titled ‘Madi’.



He stressed that the sex organ of all women are the same and for that matter, all women regardless of their race should be regarded as the same.



The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker's new track has already sparked controversy on social media.

The 2 minutes and 22 seconds song, ‘Madi’, was produced by Master Kay Beatz.



Watch the video below:



