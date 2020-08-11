Entertainment

Patapaa's management speaks on viral reports debunk claims that he was poisoned

The management of Patapaa, Pa2Pa Sojas, has finally spoken on circulating rumors on social media with claims that Patapaa has been poisoned.

According to the management, even though they can confirm Patapaa was in the hospital, claims that he was poisoned were false.



Following a viral video of the 'One Corner' hitmaker seen in a hospital bed with rumors that he was poisoned, many people raised concerns about the safety of the One Corner man.



His management has released a statement indicating that indeed the artiste is sick and has been hospitalized but definitely not as a result of food poisoning as widely circulated in the media circles.



According to them, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker was not poisoned as some accounts from friends claimed.



The management of Patapaa further stated that the Swedru-based hiplife artiste known in real life as Justice Amoah was rather hospitalized and currently recovering from a minor illness.

Bow Tyre also a musician, who confirmed the News on Monday, made claims that they went out with some friends and Patapaa later complained of stomach pains.



But clearly management has debunked all rumors of food poisoning.



Read the statement below





