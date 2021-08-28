Patapaa's music is trash - Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Popular content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon has demeaned the musical talent of afro-beats artiste Justice Amish popularly known as Patapaa.

Speaking in an interview with DarylTwostepz on the HotQuiz Show, he disclosed that, anything form the "one corner" hit maker is below standard.



According to him, Patapaa’s music lack substance and should not be cited as a good representation of Ghanaian music.



He urged him to focus on his marriage and find alternative means of making a living instead of parading himself as a musician.

"Ghanaian song that I dislike hearing is anything from Patapaa's camp. His music is trash .That guy should quit music and concentrate on his marriage with the white lady.”



