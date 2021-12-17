Patience Ozokwo celebrates 'lookalike' daughter as she turns a year older

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo and her daughter

Nollywood veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo has taken to social media to celebrate her look-a-like daughter who turns a year older today.

Patience in all excitement posted several photos of her daughter who appears to be based abroad on her social media page.



"Chiom Chiom, Nneude Nwaokwor, Oyiri nne nye, Omauma asa ahu. My blessing from God. I am grateful to God for you. It's an honour to be your mother," she wrote.



She continued: "Happy birthday to you my darling. I have prayed my prayers for you in secret. God will answer us in the public. Continue to be a wonder my dear. Love you my baby"

Meanwhile, scores of fans have trooped in Patience's comment section to wish her daughter a happy birthday.



Read the post below



