Patoranking involved in ghastly motor accident

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Patoranking

Patoranking escapes ghastly motor accident

Patoranking thanks God for sparing his life after motor accident



Celebrities commiserate with Patoranking after being involved in a car crush



Popular Nigerian singer, Patoranking almost lost his life when his land cruiser V8 vehicle rammed into an incoming tipper truck on Sunday, 20, 2021.



Giving a vivid narration of what transpired, Patoranking disclosed that his driver lost control and their vehicle veered off and collided with the truck.



According to the ‘Girlie o’ hitmaker, he would have been dead by now if not for the fact that he was strapped in his seat belt.



That notwithstanding, the front area of his black SUV was badly damaged and his windshield shattered into pieces.

Patoranking maintained that although he sustained zero injuries, one of the passengers in his vehicle was slightly hurt.



In what was meant to be an appreciation to God for sparing his life, Patoranking posted a picture of his damaged vehicle on Instagram with the caption;



“The devil tried and failed some days ago, after Our driver lost control of the brakes….Life can be taken in a heartbeat…two seconds and this happened and to think I was in the front seat and my Guys behind. Thanksgiving Sunday. Zero injuries/Zero Pain. God is simply not done with me yet. #Seatbeltalways.”



Scores of celebrities have trooped into Patoranking’s comment section to commiserate with him.



