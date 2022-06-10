1
Paul Adom-Otchere flips the script, sings worship song on Good Evening Ghana

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For a while now, veteran journalist and host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere has come under intense criticism for throwing his weight behind the government’s decision to construct a National Cathedral despite the poor economic state of the country.

The backlash got intense when he described the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV’s decision of refunding ex-gratia paid into his account as ‘inappropriate’.

Despite the harsh reactions from Ghanaians on his stance on the issue, an unperturbed Paul Adom-Otchere began his most recent episode of the program by singing a famous Ghanaian Gospel song titled, “Yesu Din.”

Quite unusual of him on the show, he would finish this ‘churchy’ introduction and then go on to, again, dress down the revered Ghanaian businessman and traditional chief.

Watch the video and let’s know what you think in the comment section:

