Pay attention to your children’s talent in their early years – Adina advises parents

Adina

Ghana's sensational singer and songwriter, Adina Thembi Ndamse, has advised parents and guardians to pay close attention to their children during their formative years.

In an interview on the August 7 edition of Springboard programme with Albert Ocran, Adina as known in the showbiz world, explained that she discovered her craft in her childhood.



“I always sort of knew as a kid that [I will be a musician]. I was the typical child that sang and made noise around the house with milk tins and holding something as a microphone. So I always kind of knew that I was going to be a musician,” she said.



Adina added that some children at their very early ages start showing glimmers of what they will want to become in the future.



She mentioned that parents and guardians must therefore critically observe their children in order to give them a good environment for the talents they exhibit to thrive.



“I think so because sometimes for certain kids, as early as two to three years, they kind of start their journey. As parents, I think they should just be mindful and just be watching your kid.

"I am a firm believer [that] if I do give birth and get the opportunity to be a parent, I strongly believe that it is necessary to focus on what you think your child’s interests are and... provide a unique environment to help them hone or harness whatever it is, because that could just be what they were brought to this world to do,” she stated.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











DS/SARA